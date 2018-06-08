UPDATE: Altus police release more info in Thursday night stabbin - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Altus police release more info in Thursday night stabbings

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
A bloody rag was seen outside the location where police say three people suffered stab wounds. (Source KSWO) A bloody rag was seen outside the location where police say three people suffered stab wounds. (Source KSWO)
ALTUS, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

Altus police have released details after a stabbing on Thursday night at a bar in town.

The incident happened at Joe Dans Bar at 1900 East Broadway.

Police said they responded to reports of several people being stabbed. When they arrived they found one victim still on the scene who had lacerations on his arms. Two other victims had been taken to the hospital by personal vehicle with wounds to their head and neck.

Authorities say they believe a fight started over a pool game which then lead to the stabbings.

Police say they have identified suspects who were involved in the altercation. They say charges are anticipated after the Jackson County District Attorney's office reviews the results of the investigation.

