Lawton Farmer's Market kid's carnival

By Zayna Haliburton, Multimedia Journalist
Lawton, OK (KSWO)- If you're looking for a fun event for the kids this weekend you'll find that and more at the Lawton Farmer's Market.
The Lawton Farmer's Market is hosting a kids carnival Saturday.
You'll not only be able to purchase fresh produce, but also bring your kids out to enjoy some fun activities.
There will be face paintings, a photo booth, and a scavenger hunt just to name a few things.
The President of the Southwest Growers Association, Dr. Edward Legako said this is a great way to bring the community together.

"It's been really a fun time to have a big social event like this that helps bring more people that normally would not come to the market, but we feel that if we can get them to the market one time they'll be repeat customers when they see what we can provide for them," said Legako.
One vendor, Mary Molsbee said she enjoys being able to provide produce for people to enjoy.

"Its nice to be able to raise something and then take it and sell it to other people, but it is enjoyable and it kind of gets in your blood, the produce," said Molsbee.
The kids carnival will take place Saturday at the Great Plains Coliseum from 8 in the morning until 12.

 If you are not able to make it to the Lawton Farmer's Market Saturday, the Duncan's Farmer's Market will be open Sunday from 12:30 to 4:30.

