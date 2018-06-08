Bethel Church of God in Christ block party - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

By Zayna Haliburton, Multimedia Journalist
Lawton, OK (KSWO)- One Lawton church is holding a block party this Saturday. 

If you're looking to get out this weekend you can do that by attending a block party at Bethel Church of God in Christ. 
This is an annual event they do for the kids to give them something to do during the summer along with providing the opportunity to sign up for vacation bible school.
Minister Darrin Carter said it is a good feeling to see the community's support in coming out and getting together.

"It's so exciting, one of my callings is mission, so getting the chance to get into the community and get to spend time with everyone, the kids, the adults, and the local community it's great," said Carter. "Its the best thing that has ever happened to me personally," said Carter. 

The local Police and Fire Department will be there along with bounce houses and face paintings for the kids.
The block party will be Saturday from 10 to 2.
