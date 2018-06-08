Lawton man allegedly attempts to make Molotov cocktail to burn d - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Lawton man allegedly attempts to make Molotov cocktail to burn down home, arrested by police

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Swayzer is alleged to have made a homemade Molotov cocktail in attempt to burn down a north Lawton home. (Source CCDC) Swayzer is alleged to have made a homemade Molotov cocktail in attempt to burn down a north Lawton home. (Source CCDC)
LAWTON, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

A Lawton man is in jail facing a felony charge for allegedly attempting to use a homemade Molotov cocktail on a north Lawton home.

According to court documents, 37-year-old Floyd Swayzer was arrested on June 7 after police responded to a report of a man acting suspiciously with gasoline.

When officers arrived in the 1300 block of NW Taft, witnesses told them a man, later identified as Swayzer, had been seen pouring gasoline into a plastic bottle and then adding a makeshift fuse to the top. The witnesses told police Swayzer was attempting to burn down a nearby home and had poured gasoline in the yard as well. A resident was reportedly inside the house at the time.

Swayzer was identified by witnesses and ran from police when they attempted to take him into custody. He was caught after a short foot chase. In the report, the arresting officer said Swayzer smelled like gas as he was being taken into custody. A lighter was also found near the scene.

Swayzer is facing one felony charge of Malicious Mischief. He is being held on $5,000 bond.

