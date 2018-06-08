Lawton man allegedly attempts to make Molotov cocktail to burn down home, arrested by police

Swayzer is alleged to have made a homemade Molotov cocktail in attempt to burn down a north Lawton home. (Source CCDC)

A Lawton man is in jail facing a felony charge for allegedly attempting to use a homemade Molotov cocktail on a north Lawton home.

According to court documents, 37-year-old Floyd Swayzer was arrested on June 7 after police responded to a report of a man acting suspiciously with gasoline.

When officers arrived in the 1300 block of NW Taft, witnesses told them a man, later identified as Swayzer, had been seen pouring gasoline into a plastic bottle and then adding a makeshift fuse to the top. The witnesses told police Swayzer was attempting to burn down a nearby home and had poured gasoline in the yard as well. A resident was reportedly inside the house at the time.

Swayzer was identified by witnesses and ran from police when they attempted to take him into custody. He was caught after a short foot chase. In the report, the arresting officer said Swayzer smelled like gas as he was being taken into custody. A lighter was also found near the scene.

Swayzer is facing one felony charge of Malicious Mischief. He is being held on $5,000 bond.

