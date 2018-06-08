Students explore careers at GPTC camp - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Students explore careers at GPTC camp

By Chelsea Floyd, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Nearly 200 middle school students made plans for the future on Friday at the annual Career Connections Summer Camp at the Great Plains Technology Center.

"I did computer networking and right now I am in video and movie making and I'm making a movie,” said Dayanna Steele, student.

At the Connections Career camp, students like Dayanna navigated through 10 different subject areas.

They were taught engineering, carpentry, and video movie making.

"I learned that it takes time to build a movie,” said Dayanna. “You have to write the script and all that. And then I also learned about working together with your friends."

Along with movie making, one of the teachers Heather Young taught anatomy and physiology to students and explored how humans are connected to other species.

"So, the kids have their own betta fish that they are learning to train,” said Young. “So, they are investigating the nervous system and how things are formed in our bodies comparing it to theirs."

Which is what the camp organizer Kristy Barnett said the two-week camp is all about---providing students an opportunity to learn and giving them the tools to reach their dreams.

"Because they are finding what they're interested in at a middle school level, to figure out what they don't like,” said Barnett. “To where when they do get to high school they will do what they want, what's exciting to them so that they will be successful in their future endeavors."

"I think these kids are the future,” said Young. “They are so smart, so intelligent and kind. And they're interested in life. And I know for a fact that some of the kids in here are going to go change the world."

The camp will continue until June 15. You can find an application for students here.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • North American trio beats Morocco to host 2026 World Cup

    North American trio beats Morocco to host 2026 World Cup

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 3:11 PM EDT2018-06-13 19:11:54 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

    FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

    FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

  • Michael Cohen hunts for new lawyers in FBI probe

    Michael Cohen hunts for new lawyers in FBI probe

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 12:07 PM EDT2018-06-13 16:07:34 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 3:11 PM EDT2018-06-13 19:11:37 GMT
    Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, is searching for a new legal team to represent him in an FBI investigation of his business dealings. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, is searching for a new legal team to represent him in an FBI investigation of his business dealings. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

    Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, is searching for a new legal team to represent him in an FBI investigation of his business dealings.

    Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, is searching for a new legal team to represent him in an FBI investigation of his business dealings.

  • A look at N. Korea's human rights abuses Trump played down

    A look at N. Korea's human rights abuses Trump played down

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:06 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:06:59 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 3:09 PM EDT2018-06-13 19:09:58 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin, File). FILE - In this March 16, 2016, file photo, American student Otto Warmbier, center, is escorted at the Supreme Court in Pyongyang, North Korea. President Donald Trump had previously condemned the cruelty of North Korea’s g...(AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin, File). FILE - In this March 16, 2016, file photo, American student Otto Warmbier, center, is escorted at the Supreme Court in Pyongyang, North Korea. President Donald Trump had previously condemned the cruelty of North Korea’s g...

    It was just months ago when President Donald Trump used his first State of the Union address to condemn the cruelty of North Korea's government.

    It was just months ago when President Donald Trump used his first State of the Union address to condemn the cruelty of North Korea's government.

    •   
Powered by Frankly