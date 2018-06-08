Starbucks donates food to C.Carter Crane Shelter through Foodshare Program

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)-In an effort to fight against hunger Starbucks is teaming up with Feeding America and The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma to provide people with nourishing, ready-to-eat meals through the FoodShare Program.

Clients said the meals and snacks are nutritious and delicious, and only take a few seconds to prepare in the microwave.

The director Edith McKinley said FoodShare Program helps out so much.

Since July of 2017 workers from the C. Carter Crane Shelter have stopped by Starbucks every day to pick up the unsold food.

"They love it. They love the Starbucks sandwiches, and we get bagel sandwiches, croissants, cookies, muffins, just all kinds of things. The clients just love it. It makes their breakfast time even their lunch time a little bit easier because they can just grab and go," said McKinley.

Each year, about 72 billion pounds of food go to waste. In Oklahoma 1 in 6 people don't have access to healthy food, but Starbucks has changed that since 2016, the coffee company has donated enough to provide nearly 55,000 meals to residents with inconsistent access to healthy food nationwide.

Adrian Bradley said he is thankful for the program and enjoys eating the meals and snacks.

"They are actually really good and it fills me up everyday. It's a blessing to get someone to actually donate and caring...looking out for us. It's really wonderful that they do it for us," Bradley said.

Starbucks has donated 435 pounds of food to the C. Carter Crane Shelter since last year. Workers said it's all about giving back.

"To us personally we like having community involvement so being able to provide to the people that don't have what they need is a great feeling and it's something that Starbucks strives to do," said Jenkins.

"Thank you so much. It's such a blessing and the fact that they always treat my staff with respect when they go down there and pick up the goods," said McKinley.

McKinley said they provide meals to about 30 people everyday. She said she is also thankful for the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma that donated $1,000 dollars to the shelter in October.

They were able to use that money toward their grocery budget.

If you would like to donate to the C. Carter Crane Shelter for the Homeless you can stop by their office Monday through Friday from 8 to 5.

