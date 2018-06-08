Starbucks donates food to C.Carter Crane Shelter through Foodshare Program

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, is searching for a new legal team to represent him in an FBI investigation of his business dealings.
It was just months ago when President Donald Trump used his first State of the Union address to condemn the cruelty of North Korea's government.
According to researchers, 49 percent of the kitchen towels collected in the study had bacterial growth which increased in number with extended family, presence on children and increasing family size.
The Cal 3 initiative would split the state into North California, California and South California.
