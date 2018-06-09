1 dead, 1 critically injured in motorcycle wreck near Lake Lawtonka

Two men from the Oklahoma City area were involved in a wreck overnight near Lake Lawtonka, killing one and sending one to the hospital with critical injuries.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, around 1 a.m. 24-year-old Geoffrey Thomason of Midwest City and 25-year-old Dalton Slawson of Jones were traveling on separate motorcycles near McClung Road and Highway 58. The pair reportedly failed to negotiate a curve and left the roadway. Both men were thrown from their bikes an unknown distance.

Thomason was pronounced dead at the scene. Slawson was flown by helicopter to OU Medical Center with multiple injuries. He is listed in critical condition.

OHP says they are still investigating the accident.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.