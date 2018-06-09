Memorial for OK man killed in police custody - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Memorial for OK man killed in police custody

By Chelsea Floyd, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

CARNEGIE, OK (KSWO) - A memorial service was held on Saturday for an Oklahoma man with mental health issues, who died in police custody in Nebraska after being repeatedly punched and tasered. June 5 marked one year since the death of Zachary Bearheels.

"Something strikes like this, you know, a loss is very devastating,” said Alonzo Chalpeah, Zachary’s grandfather. “It still hurts us all you know the whole entire family."

"It's hard,” said Lila Marshall, Zachary’s aunt. “It's just very hard that's all I can say."

Family members held a ceremony for Zachary at his grave site. They celebrated his life and remembered the type of person he was.

"He was highly respected, and he gives a lot among his elders and what he showed to me and his relatives,” said Alonzo. “He's fun to be with."

As far as the rest of the family, Alonzo said they are holding up the best they can, while Zachary's aunt says they are still hoping to bring his case to a close.

"In this kind of ordeals, we are taught to be strong and seek comfort and that is what we are holding onto right now,” said Alonzo.

"I hope justice is good for him,” said Lila.

Two Nebraska officers, Ryan McClarty and Scotty Payne, were charged with assault and fired for their roles in Bearheels' death.

Payne, who was charged with two felonies, will be on trial in November. McClarty, who was charged with misdemeanors will be on trial in January.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • North American trio beats Morocco to host 2026 World Cup

    North American trio beats Morocco to host 2026 World Cup

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 3:11 PM EDT2018-06-13 19:11:54 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

    FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

    FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

  • Michael Cohen hunts for new lawyers in FBI probe

    Michael Cohen hunts for new lawyers in FBI probe

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 12:07 PM EDT2018-06-13 16:07:34 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 3:11 PM EDT2018-06-13 19:11:37 GMT
    Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, is searching for a new legal team to represent him in an FBI investigation of his business dealings. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, is searching for a new legal team to represent him in an FBI investigation of his business dealings. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

    Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, is searching for a new legal team to represent him in an FBI investigation of his business dealings.

    Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, is searching for a new legal team to represent him in an FBI investigation of his business dealings.

  • A look at N. Korea's human rights abuses Trump played down

    A look at N. Korea's human rights abuses Trump played down

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:06 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:06:59 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 3:09 PM EDT2018-06-13 19:09:58 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin, File). FILE - In this March 16, 2016, file photo, American student Otto Warmbier, center, is escorted at the Supreme Court in Pyongyang, North Korea. President Donald Trump had previously condemned the cruelty of North Korea’s g...(AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin, File). FILE - In this March 16, 2016, file photo, American student Otto Warmbier, center, is escorted at the Supreme Court in Pyongyang, North Korea. President Donald Trump had previously condemned the cruelty of North Korea’s g...

    It was just months ago when President Donald Trump used his first State of the Union address to condemn the cruelty of North Korea's government.

    It was just months ago when President Donald Trump used his first State of the Union address to condemn the cruelty of North Korea's government.

    •   
Powered by Frankly