Veterans, kids fish at 10th annual Kiwanis Club Fishing Derby

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Veterans and kids from the Boys and Girls Club showed off their fishing skills on Saturday at the annual Kiwanis Club Fishing Derby at Lawton Fort Sill Veteran Center. This year marks the 10th year of the fishing derby.

Veterans and the kids won prizes for catching fish at the center's pond. Lawton's SouthStar Dance Academy was also there to entertain the group.

The fishing derby Chairman said the day was not only important for the kid but also the veterans.

"This gets to get them out and get them active,” said Jarrod McLaughlin. “It actually makes them a bit younger. There's a little more pep in their step whenever they are hanging out playing hopscotch with the kids and fishing with the kids. You can see just as much joy out of the Veterans as you see out of the kids.”

Kids from the Boys and Girls club had to earn the ability to participate in the derby by showing manners and being honest. They were also given free fishing poles and t-shirts for their hard work.

