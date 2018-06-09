Lawton Council for the Blind fundraises for state convention - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Lawton Council for the Blind fundraises for state convention

By Chelsea Floyd, Multimedia Journalist
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawton's Council for the Blind finished their fundraiser on Saturday at First Presbyterian Church. For the past two weeks, the organization has been raising money for their state convention in September. Marco's Pizza sponsored the fundraiser and donated over$2,000 to the group. Together they raised nearly $3,000.

Secretary Tom Love said this is the best fundraiser they've had so far.

"Anytime we can get the visually impaired out and get them known and seen,” he said. “To get them out and working in the world, that's what our goal is."

The state convention will be held in Lawton this year for the first time. Money raised from the fundraiser will go towards meals and scholarships for 10 people to attend the convention at no cost.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.

