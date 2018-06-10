Duncan residents team up to clean up Main Street

Duncan, OK (KSWO)- Duncan residents worked together to spruce up the city's Main Street Saturday.

Main Street Duncan held a Team Up to Clean up event. Among those who participated was a non-profit organization called Think Ability First which supports adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The Executive Director Robin Arter said this was a nice way for them to show appreciation for their city.

"We thought it was the perfect opportunity to give back to our community," said Arter. We're a non-profit in Duncan and Duncan supports us so well that we just thought we'd come out and help."

She says everyone participating has been positive.

"Everybody we've seen and run into has had a smile on their face, so it's been great," said Arter.

With it being their first time volunteering for the event as a group, Consuela Mireles with Think Ability said the work was enjoyable.

"It's a good opportunity for us to come out as a team to show that we support the community," said Mireles. "I was looking forward to it, and it was kind of fun. We've never done this before," said Mireles.

The Clean-up lasted from 10 until noon. Arter said this is something they will most likely help do in the future.

