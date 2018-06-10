Duncan residents team up to clean up Main Street

The Supreme Court is allowing Ohio to clean up its voting rolls by targeting people who haven't cast ballots in a while.
U.S. and North Korean officials negotiated at the Ritz Carlton Monday ahead of the sit-down aimed at resolving a standoff over Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal.
Trump complained that he had been blindsided by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's criticism of his tariff threats at a summit-ending news conference.
Unlike traditional summits between heads of state, where most of the work is completed in advance, U.S. officials say the only thing certain ahead of these talks will be their unpredictability.
Facebook says a software bug made some private posts public for as many as 14 million users over several days in May.
