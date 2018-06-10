Gabriel’s House builds new playground for students - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Gabriel’s House builds new playground for students

By Chelsea Floyd, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- Gabriel's House in Duncan is building a new playground for students. The non-profit organization provides an after-school program for lower-income students. On Sunday, volunteers-built monkey bars, swings, and slides for the new playground. The organization received a grant from Cotton Electric and McCoy's Building Supply to build a fence around the play equipment.

Executive Director Dee Carrio said they have nearly 100 kids coming after school to play each day and need a safe space to do that.

"After school, they've been pinned up in classrooms and they are ready to let go of all that energy and this just gives them a safe space to do that with some fun playground equipment,” she said.

Carrio said they've been planning to build the playground for a year now and plan to have it finished before the school year starts.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • North American trio beats Morocco to host 2026 World Cup

    North American trio beats Morocco to host 2026 World Cup

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 3:11 PM EDT2018-06-13 19:11:54 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

    FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

    FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

  • Michael Cohen hunts for new lawyers in FBI probe

    Michael Cohen hunts for new lawyers in FBI probe

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 12:07 PM EDT2018-06-13 16:07:34 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 3:11 PM EDT2018-06-13 19:11:37 GMT
    Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, is searching for a new legal team to represent him in an FBI investigation of his business dealings. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, is searching for a new legal team to represent him in an FBI investigation of his business dealings. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

    Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, is searching for a new legal team to represent him in an FBI investigation of his business dealings.

    Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, is searching for a new legal team to represent him in an FBI investigation of his business dealings.

  • A look at N. Korea's human rights abuses Trump played down

    A look at N. Korea's human rights abuses Trump played down

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:06 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:06:59 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 3:09 PM EDT2018-06-13 19:09:58 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin, File). FILE - In this March 16, 2016, file photo, American student Otto Warmbier, center, is escorted at the Supreme Court in Pyongyang, North Korea. President Donald Trump had previously condemned the cruelty of North Korea’s g...(AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin, File). FILE - In this March 16, 2016, file photo, American student Otto Warmbier, center, is escorted at the Supreme Court in Pyongyang, North Korea. President Donald Trump had previously condemned the cruelty of North Korea’s g...

    It was just months ago when President Donald Trump used his first State of the Union address to condemn the cruelty of North Korea's government.

    It was just months ago when President Donald Trump used his first State of the Union address to condemn the cruelty of North Korea's government.

    •   
Powered by Frankly