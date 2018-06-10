Gabriel’s House builds new playground for students

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- Gabriel's House in Duncan is building a new playground for students. The non-profit organization provides an after-school program for lower-income students. On Sunday, volunteers-built monkey bars, swings, and slides for the new playground. The organization received a grant from Cotton Electric and McCoy's Building Supply to build a fence around the play equipment.

Executive Director Dee Carrio said they have nearly 100 kids coming after school to play each day and need a safe space to do that.

"After school, they've been pinned up in classrooms and they are ready to let go of all that energy and this just gives them a safe space to do that with some fun playground equipment,” she said.

Carrio said they've been planning to build the playground for a year now and plan to have it finished before the school year starts.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.