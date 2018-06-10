Cross country bike riders stop in Lawton on journey to give back - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Cross country bike riders stop in Lawton on journey to give back

By Chelsea Floyd, Multimedia Journalist
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)-A group of cyclists peddling across the country, all for a good cause, made it to Lawton on Sunday. They're called "Bike and Build," a service-oriented group raising money and awareness for affordable housing. Tori Placentra and Mark Yeakey are a couple of first-time riders’ part of the Bike and Build group. They both started the three-month journey across the country from Jacksonville, Florida.

Yeakey said he's cycled before but not to this degree.

"It's definitely been a little bit of a transition, but you get used to it after a few weeks,” he said.

"It has its ups and downs, but I love every minute of it,” Placentra said.

Riders prepared for the journey by biking 400 miles in heavy weather conditions and practiced peddling up steep heels.

However, Yeakey said nothing prepared him for how it felt to give back to those in need.

"In New Orleans, we worked with a nonprofit that essentially helped high school kids get construction experience and allowed them to self-empower and understand the construction process,” he said.

So far, they've stopped in four states to help build. Yeakey said they are only half way to completing their journey but plan to continue their mission along the way.

"It's probably one of the most rewarding parts of all this,” he said. “Rolling up with 28 people and saying point us in the right direction we will do some good. It warms your heart and it really is a great rewarding feeling to help out people I need."

The group plans to head to Altus next and will complete their journey in July.

