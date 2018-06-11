Arrest made in Altus bar stabbings

Daniel Cantu is charged with stabbing three men over a pool game at a bar in Altus. (Source APD)

An Altus man has been arrested in connection to multiple stabbings which took place last week at a local bar.

Altus police say 57-year-old Daniel Cantu has been taken into custody and charged with three counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Cantu is accused of stabbing three men on June 7 at Joe Dan's Bar in Altus over a pool game.

He is currently being held in the Jackson County Jail awaiting his initial appearance in Jackson County District Court.

