Vehicle rolls over after being involved in Monday morning wreck

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Two vehicles were severely damaged after a wreck on Monday morning in east Lawton. (Source KSWO) Two vehicles were severely damaged after a wreck on Monday morning in east Lawton. (Source KSWO)
LAWTON, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

Multiple people were taken to the hospital after a rollover accident near Wallock and East Gore Blvd on Monday morning.

The accident happened around 11 a.m.

Officials on the scene said they were still investigating what happened to cause the wreck but one of the vehicles ended up rolling over on its side. The second vehicle had severe damage to the front end of the car.

There is no update on the injuries of the people involved.

You can count on us to keep you updated as more information is made available.

