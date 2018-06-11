Lawton Police investigating Sunday evening shooting

Lawton police are investigating an early morning stabbing in the NW part of the city. (Source KSWO)

Police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday in Lawton.

At around 7:00 p.m. officers made contact with two victims in the hospital who had been shot. Police say the victims claimed the shooting happened in the area of Northwest 16th and Cache Road. Victims say they were in a vehicle together and were being chased by a vehicle the suspect was in.

The victims are in stable condition at this time.

If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 355-INFO. You could earn a cash reward and can remain anonymous.

You can count on us to keep you updated on this story.



