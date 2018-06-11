Jury selected in Andrew Gaines trial - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Jury selected in Andrew Gaines trial

By Tyler Boydston, Producer
Andrew Gains
LAWTON, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

Witness testimony is expected to get underway Tuesday in the trial of Andrew Gaines.


A jury was seated Monday in the trial, and both sides gave opening statements.

Gaines is accused in the 2016 shooting death of Joshua Whitehead. Whitehead was found shot to death in a car that ran through a fence on Fort Sill. Gaines was arrested along with two others after a chase that night.

He is charged with second degree murder, three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, three counts of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.

