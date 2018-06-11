Altus AFB road projects underway

ALTUS, OK (KSWO) - Road upgrades are underway at Altus Air Force Base.

"Every one has driven on roads that are old or degraded and it's not fun," Lt. Andrew Van Holland, a technical support element chief who worked on the road projects, said.

After two years of designing and planning, construction on base roads is starting up. The latest is the outbound lane at the Main Gate will closed for a week starting June 12 for repairs. The temporary exit will be the South Gate.

Holland said road maintenance is on a cycle.

"About every 10 to 15 years we start looking at our roads again because that's when you're looking at your life expectancy for the asphalt itself to wear out," Holland said.

That's because battling bumps in the road can only last so long.

"Locally we have units that'll go out and fix potholes as they can, but you can't keep up and maintain that as the roads get worse and worse it's harder to stay on top of that," Holland said.

The repairs are in seven phases that cost more than $3.698 million dollars, according to the Army Corp of Engineers. The next phases include the roundabout just past the Main Gate and a few roads extending from it.

Repairs like these are just a small, but helpful part of the base's goal.

"Ultimately, that repair of the roads is going to push us to help our guys that are training and that getting ready to deploy so they can get equipment where they need it to go and so they can execute the mission," Holland said.

Look out for notices on road closures on the Altus AFB Facebook page.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.