UPDATE: Anadarko man dies after overnight shooting

By Caitlin Williams, Anchor
ANADARKO, Ok (KSWO) -

An Anadarko man is dead after an overnight shooting in the 1500 block of American Street. Police say a call came in around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in reference to a shooting.

They found 32-year-old Duane Hugar Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound. He was was taken to a local hospital and then flown to an Oklahoma City hospital where he died at 12:25 p.m. Tuesday.

No suspects have been arrested. The investigation continues.

