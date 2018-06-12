Vietnam veterans gather for 100th anniversary of unit's formatio - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Vietnam veterans gather for 100th anniversary of unit's formation

By Alexander Figueroa, Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) A group of Vietnam veterans kicked off their 2018 reunion in Lawton-Fort Sill, starting a five-day gathering of reflection and remembrance.

Tuesday evening saw the beginning of the 25th reunion for the 30th Field Artillery Regiment Association.

They started with a meet-and-greet at Homewood Suites for the returning veterans and their spouses.

The reunions give the group a chance to share stories and memories, and honor those lost in the war.

As 30th Field Artillery Regiment Association First Vice President Daniel Gillotti explained, this year's gathering carries extra significance, because it marks the 100th anniversary of the formation of the unit.


"I told many of our members, 'you need to come to this one, because if you think you're going to be around for the 200th anniversary, we're not going to make it,' he said. So, we're making this one the best one we can possibly make it, and they'll have those memories to bring them as they move forward in life.">

The reunion will continue Wednesday with a special breakfast and membership meeting  followed by a memorial service for those killed in Vietnam.

