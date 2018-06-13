Lawton Public Library summer kid's program

Lawton, OK (KSWO)- If you're wanting to keep your kids active in reading this summer you can do that at the library.

The Lawton Public Library is hosting their annual summer kids program.

They encourage kids to read over the summer and reward them with prizes differing from how many hours were logged reading.

One prize being a free book for a total of 10 hours read over the summer.

The Youth Services Librarian Tanya Organ said this program is important because it doesn't allow for kids to hit the summer slump, but keeps them reading and learning.

She said she enjoys being a part of something that brings out positive reactions in the kids.

"It's very rewarding for me to see the kids excited in reading and just coming to the library," said Organ. "It's a fun time for them and just seeing their smiles, it's really rewarding for me."

The library offers different activities Tuesdays through Thursdays such as story time, crafts, performances, and movies.

If you're interested in signing your kids up you can do this until July 31 at the Lawton Public Library or Branch Library.

