Verizon Wireless outages reported across Texoma

Verizon Wireless customers throughout Oklahoma and Texas have reported outages early Wednesday morning around 7 a.m.

Verizon support teams have said it appears a fiber line was cut during a digging project. We have not received word yet on when it will be resolved.

No cell service, data or internet are available to these customers, to include making phone calls to emergency numbers.

We will keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

Stick with 7News throughout the day for the latest.

