Lawton Business Women host candidate for Oklahoma governor

By Caitlin Williams, Anchor
Lt. Gov. Todd Lamb attends Lawton Business Women Luncheon
LAWTON, Ok (KSWO) -

The Lawton Business Women, a group that promotes professional development among women, is encouraging voters to be educated before heading to the polls to cast their vote for Governor. 

As part of that effort, the group had Lieutenant Governor Todd Lamb speak at their bi-monthly meeting at the Lawton Country Club Wednesday. Lamb is one of the candidates running for Governor this year.

The Lawton Business Women have opened their meetings to any candidate running for office, so the public can learn more ahead of primaries later this month.

"I hope the public will hear Todd Lamb's platform and make that decision for themselves whenever it’s time to vote," said Christina Woodson, President of Lawton Business Women. "They can know what he's about rather than guessing."

Lamb's visit comes months after Mick Cornett, who spoke about his platform for governor in February. Woodson says no other candidates for governor are scheduled to speak.

