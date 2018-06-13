A Child Who Hopes: Josh - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

A Child Who Hopes: Josh

By Haley Wilson, Reporter
Connect
(Source: KSWO) (Source: KSWO)
LAWTON, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

A 12-year-old boy, who has spent the past three years in DHS custody, is looking for a family to adopt him. 7NEWS reporter Haley Wilson learned more about Josh at Lawton's Urban Air.

He spent the day flying through the building, mastering obstacle courses, and jumping as high as possible, but there was one station that stood out the most...

"I think doing the sky rider was the best,” Josh said. “I was actually riding."

Josh's DHS worker describes him as sweet, kind and easy going but we also realized he’s a jokester.

"What did Delaware," Josh asked.

"I want to say a dress, but I feel like I need to make a state joke,” Haley said. “What is it?"

"She wore a New Jersey," Josh said.

Although he likes geography jokes, that is not his favorite subject. He likes science.

"I got to do some experiments,” Josh said. “Like mentos and soda. Mentos actually makes a soda volcano."

He’s an expert at video games, but he likes also likes using his imagination.

"I like to read outside in the shade,” Josh said. “I like to do everything virtual reality or sometimes real life."

Josh does have a sister who he is separated from.  He said if he gets adopted he wants his new family to allow him to keep in contact with her. So it's important to him to find a family that likes kids.

"As long as I do good, they will like me. That's what I want,” Josh said. "I just hope that they'll care for me."

If you’d like to adopt Josh, call the Department of Human Services at 580- 471-7942.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Compulsive video-game playing could be mental health problem

    Compulsive video-game playing could be mental health problem

    Monday, June 18 2018 5:20 AM EDT2018-06-18 09:20:00 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 10:50 AM EDT2018-06-18 14:50:39 GMT
    In its latest revision to an international disease classification manual, the U.N. health agency said Monday that classifying "Gaming Disorder" as a separate condition will 'serve a public health purpose for countries.' (Source: Pixabay)In its latest revision to an international disease classification manual, the U.N. health agency said Monday that classifying "Gaming Disorder" as a separate condition will 'serve a public health purpose for countries.' (Source: Pixabay)

    The World Health Organization says that compulsively playing video games now qualifies as a new mental health condition, in a move that some critics warn may risk stigmatizing its young players.

    The World Health Organization says that compulsively playing video games now qualifies as a new mental health condition, in a move that some critics warn may risk stigmatizing its young players.

  • Family separation policy starts dividing Republicans

    Family separation policy starts dividing Republicans

    Monday, June 18 2018 4:20 AM EDT2018-06-18 08:20:01 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 10:50 AM EDT2018-06-18 14:50:29 GMT
    (Butch Comegys/The Times-Tribune via AP). U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks on immigration policy and law enforcement actions at Lackawanna College in downtown Scranton, Pa., on Friday, June 15, 2018.(Butch Comegys/The Times-Tribune via AP). U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks on immigration policy and law enforcement actions at Lackawanna College in downtown Scranton, Pa., on Friday, June 15, 2018.

    Nearly 2,000 children were separated from their families over a six-week period in April and May after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a new "zero-tolerance" policy that refers all cases of illegal entry for criminal prosecution.

    Nearly 2,000 children were separated from their families over a six-week period in April and May after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a new "zero-tolerance" policy that refers all cases of illegal entry for criminal prosecution.

  • Justices: No definitive ruling on partisan districts

    Justices: No definitive ruling on partisan districts

    Monday, June 18 2018 10:40 AM EDT2018-06-18 14:40:07 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 10:50 AM EDT2018-06-18 14:50:24 GMT
    The Supreme Court is resolving partisan redistricting cases from Wisconsin and Maryland without ruling on the broader issue of whether electoral maps can give an unfair advantage to a political party. (Source: CNN)The Supreme Court is resolving partisan redistricting cases from Wisconsin and Maryland without ruling on the broader issue of whether electoral maps can give an unfair advantage to a political party. (Source: CNN)

    The Supreme Court is resolving partisan redistricting cases from Wisconsin and Maryland without ruling on the broader issue of whether electoral maps can give an unfair advantage to a political party.

    The Supreme Court is resolving partisan redistricting cases from Wisconsin and Maryland without ruling on the broader issue of whether electoral maps can give an unfair advantage to a political party.

    •   
Powered by Frankly