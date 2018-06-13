Andrew Gaines found guilty of Second Degree Murder and other charges

After deliberating for almost four hours, jurors in the trial of Andrew Gaines have reached a verdict. Gaines was found guilty of Second Degree Murder, three counts of Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, and three counts of Attempted Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon.



At around 10:30 Wednesday morning, jurors were locked inside a room with no cell phones or connection to the outside world.

Those deliberations came after opening statements from both sides.

In the defense's closing, they admitted that Gaines was guilty of the robberies.

But they said that two other men, Keith Dubose and Molik Gibson, were to blame for the murder.

The defense said that Gibson was the one who had the gun during the robberies and they claimed Dubose stabbed a man.

But they maintain that Gaines was simply driving the car that night.

The defense also talked about Gibson being one of the state's key witnesses. They said Gibson originally confessed to the murder but changed his mind and pointed the finger at Gaines.

The defense said he could not believe that someone would confess to a murder that they did not commit.

In the state's closing, the prosecutor told jurors that they can't rationalize any of the things the men did on the night of the murder because most of us could never imagine doing things like that.

He said it was normal for the three men to commit two robberies and a murder without blinking an eye, which was shown by the fact that after they did these things they smoked more marijuana, went to bed and acted like nothing happened.



