Andrew Gaines found guilty of Second Degree Murder and other cha - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Andrew Gaines found guilty of Second Degree Murder and other charges

Andrew Gaines Andrew Gaines
LAWTON, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

After deliberating for almost four hours, jurors in the trial of Andrew Gaines have reached a verdict. Gaines was found guilty of Second Degree Murder, three counts of Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, and three counts of Attempted Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon. 

At around 10:30 Wednesday morning, jurors were locked inside a room with no cell phones or connection to the outside world. 

Those deliberations came after opening statements from both sides.

In the defense's closing, they admitted that Gaines was guilty of the robberies.

But they said that two other men, Keith Dubose and Molik Gibson, were to blame for the murder. 

The defense said that Gibson was the one who had the gun during the robberies and they claimed Dubose stabbed a man.

But they maintain that Gaines was simply driving the car that night. 

The defense also talked about Gibson being one of the state's key witnesses. They said Gibson originally confessed to the murder but changed his mind and pointed the finger at Gaines. 

The defense said he could not believe that someone would confess to a murder that they did not commit.

In the state's closing, the prosecutor told jurors that they can't rationalize any of the things the men did on the night of the murder because most of us could never imagine doing things like that. 

He said it was normal for the three men to commit two robberies and a murder without blinking an eye, which was shown by the fact that after they did these things they smoked more marijuana, went to bed and acted like nothing happened. 

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Compulsive video-game playing could be mental health problem

    Compulsive video-game playing could be mental health problem

    Monday, June 18 2018 5:20 AM EDT2018-06-18 09:20:00 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 10:50 AM EDT2018-06-18 14:50:39 GMT
    In its latest revision to an international disease classification manual, the U.N. health agency said Monday that classifying "Gaming Disorder" as a separate condition will 'serve a public health purpose for countries.' (Source: Pixabay)In its latest revision to an international disease classification manual, the U.N. health agency said Monday that classifying "Gaming Disorder" as a separate condition will 'serve a public health purpose for countries.' (Source: Pixabay)

    The World Health Organization says that compulsively playing video games now qualifies as a new mental health condition, in a move that some critics warn may risk stigmatizing its young players.

    The World Health Organization says that compulsively playing video games now qualifies as a new mental health condition, in a move that some critics warn may risk stigmatizing its young players.

  • Family separation policy starts dividing Republicans

    Family separation policy starts dividing Republicans

    Monday, June 18 2018 4:20 AM EDT2018-06-18 08:20:01 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 10:50 AM EDT2018-06-18 14:50:29 GMT
    (Butch Comegys/The Times-Tribune via AP). U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks on immigration policy and law enforcement actions at Lackawanna College in downtown Scranton, Pa., on Friday, June 15, 2018.(Butch Comegys/The Times-Tribune via AP). U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks on immigration policy and law enforcement actions at Lackawanna College in downtown Scranton, Pa., on Friday, June 15, 2018.

    Nearly 2,000 children were separated from their families over a six-week period in April and May after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a new "zero-tolerance" policy that refers all cases of illegal entry for criminal prosecution.

    Nearly 2,000 children were separated from their families over a six-week period in April and May after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a new "zero-tolerance" policy that refers all cases of illegal entry for criminal prosecution.

  • Justices: No definitive ruling on partisan districts

    Justices: No definitive ruling on partisan districts

    Monday, June 18 2018 10:40 AM EDT2018-06-18 14:40:07 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 10:50 AM EDT2018-06-18 14:50:24 GMT
    The Supreme Court is resolving partisan redistricting cases from Wisconsin and Maryland without ruling on the broader issue of whether electoral maps can give an unfair advantage to a political party. (Source: CNN)The Supreme Court is resolving partisan redistricting cases from Wisconsin and Maryland without ruling on the broader issue of whether electoral maps can give an unfair advantage to a political party. (Source: CNN)

    The Supreme Court is resolving partisan redistricting cases from Wisconsin and Maryland without ruling on the broader issue of whether electoral maps can give an unfair advantage to a political party.

    The Supreme Court is resolving partisan redistricting cases from Wisconsin and Maryland without ruling on the broader issue of whether electoral maps can give an unfair advantage to a political party.

    •   
Powered by Frankly