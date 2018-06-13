Service restored for Verizon Wireless customers

(RNN Texoma) -If you're a Verizon Wireless customer and tried to make a call Wednesday and it didn't go through, it was because of an massive outage.

The company said a fiber line was cut during a digging project. Services were restored around 2:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Customers throughout Oklahoma and Texas starting reporting outages around 7:00 a.m. this morning.

They said it was a huge inconvenience. Some people said it was frustrating not being able to make phone calls, send text messages and emails, or use the internet. They were even shocked to hear that you couldn't dial 911.

Some customers said the outage affected their business.



"We haven't been able to conduct business, we haven't been able to receive phone calls or make phone calls no emails, no internet period," said Bobby Rendon. "We can't even contact our customer here, we have a customer here in Lawton and we can't even get his address because we can't access our phones right now. So yeah its definitely been a bad experience," said Stephen Wood.

"I thought it was the area I lived in and so I drove into town and there is still no service. I show up here to Verizon and it is packed and obviously there is a huge outage," said Jill Peters.

Some customers said they had no idea there was outage until they got there.

"Not until I walked into the store this morning. I got up this morning and tried to us my phone to call my husband and it wouldn't go through. I thought that it was odd," said Elizabeth James.

Other people said they couldn't contact their loved ones in town or out of state.

"If I want to connect with them I can't right now if I need to Google something i can't. If I need to use maps or my GPS to find out where I'm going, I'm lost. i just came back off of a mobilization and I have zero capabilities on my phone and I don't have a landlines so its like this. This is my lifeline and I can't communicate at all," said Sandra Combs.

The outage even affected customers if they tried to call 911. 7NEWS called Lawton Dispatch and they ran a test on the number. We received a message that the call could not be completed.

Customers were shocked.

"That's kind of strange because normally you can make an emergency call when a phone doesn't even have a SIM card in it," said Wood.

"People have emergencies and they need medical treatment, they need police if there was an accident and there is no way to get a hold of them," said Peters.

7NEWS reached out to a Verizon representative at their corporate office and they said the outage is still under investigation.

They were not willing to issue an apology or say if they were going to give customers a credit for the loss of service.

