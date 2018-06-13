Lawton traffic stop leads to meth bust - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Lawton traffic stop leads to meth bust

By Chelsea Floyd, Multimedia Journalist
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A man was arrested in Lawton after police discovered nearly three quarters of a pound of methamphetamine in the storage compartment of his car. Now, police are urging the community to help with other cases like this.

"Anytime we have drugs in our community it affects everybody,” said Sergeant Jenkins, Lawton Police Department. “The citizens of our community, the people that keep an eye out in our community making sure we are safe, it affects them too."

Jenkins said they seized a black lunch bag from Ross Pilkington's vehicle that contained about 331 grams of methamphetamine inside of it. They also confiscated a digital scale and empty clear plastic bags.

Jenkins said those caught with illegal drugs like Pilkington will be arrested.

"A lot of times individuals feel they will not be caught and they don't understand the consequences of their actions,” he said. “So, whenever we get a tip or information like this we do look into it and do make sure we are able to find the person."

Jenkins said their goal is to continue to crack down on drugs in the area.

He encourages the community to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity and sends a message to those who think they can get away with these types of crimes.

"If you are trafficking illegal drugs or any type of substance just know that there's always somebody out there watching you and there's always somebody wanting to call the police and give us information,” said Jenkins. “And we will follow up on it."

Pilkington was charged with four counts on Wednesday, failure to signal, driving under suspension, trafficking methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

