Victim's mother speaks after guilty verdict in Andrew Gaines murder trial

A strong earthquake shook the city of Osaka in western Japan, causing scattered damage including broken glass and partial building collapses.
The Supreme Court is resolving partisan redistricting cases from Wisconsin and Maryland without ruling on the broader issue of whether electoral maps can give an unfair advantage to a political party.
Disney and Pixar's "Incredibles 2" has broken the record for the best animated opening of all time and the biggest for a PG-rated film.
Nearly 2,000 children were separated from their families over a six-week period in April and May after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a new "zero-tolerance" policy that refers all cases of illegal entry for criminal prosecution.
Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani says the president might pardon his former campaign chairman and others ensnared in the Russia investigation once the special counsel's work ends.
