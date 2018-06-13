Leadership Lawton Fort Sill begins economic development lessons

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – A group of aspiring community leaders gathered at Cameron to kick off a series of lessons on how they can impact the area.



Leadership Lawton Fort Sill's Class 28 met Wednesday evening in the CETES conference center to get a jump start on their Economic Development day.



The class will hear from city and state officials on the inner workings of the area's economy – and how they, as leaders, can take their ideas for the community and put them into action and initiate change.

Leadership Lawton-Fort Sill chairman Brandi Whatley explained the value of the lessons.

"As far as economic development, we all have an impact on that, and a clearer understanding of how it works, and definitely how we can stand in and be a part of it,” she said, “and just be educated a vote well – I mean, all of those things matter, so we're just trying to educate and train leaders to be leaders."



Tonight the class heard from Dr. Lepard of the State Chamber Research Foundation, who discussed OK 2030, a statewide initiative to evaluate the state and see where it needs to move forward economically.



Their lessons will continue Wednesday with a tour of the Goodyear plant and a lecture on area economics at the Great Plains Technology Center.

