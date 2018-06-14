Lawton Community Theatre audition workshop for kids - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Lawton Community Theatre audition workshop for kids

By Zayna Haliburton, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

Lawton, OK (KSWO)- If you have kids who are interested in learning about what it takes to audition for a musical, you will be able to take them to the Lawton Community Theatre Saturday to learn about what to expect when auditioning for a play.
The Lawton Community Theatre is hosting their very first audition workshop for kids ages 7 to 17.
The workshop will include information on audition techniques, what to wear, what to sing, and reading from scripts.
Any other questions the kids may have about what to expect when auditioning will also be answered.
The instructor of the workshop Stephanie Sabol has been performing at the Lawton Community Theatre since she was fifteen and said being able to teach this workshop is all worth it so that the kids can be able to achieve their dreams.

"Well it's really rewarding because after some shows I have little kids come up to me and say I want to be just like you, and this way I can just give it back to them and teach them what I know and help them be the aspiring performer that they want to be," said Sabol.
The theatre will have multiple shows for kids to audition for this summer.
The first audition being We are Monsters on June 18th and 19th.
The workshop is from 10 to 12 Saturday morning and there is a ten dollar fee for each child that participates.
This workshop is partially funded by J Roy Dunning Children's Shelter.
If you would like to sign your kids up you can do that by calling the Lawton Community Theatre.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Compulsive video-game playing could be mental health problem

    Compulsive video-game playing could be mental health problem

    Monday, June 18 2018 5:20 AM EDT2018-06-18 09:20:00 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 10:50 AM EDT2018-06-18 14:50:39 GMT
    In its latest revision to an international disease classification manual, the U.N. health agency said Monday that classifying "Gaming Disorder" as a separate condition will 'serve a public health purpose for countries.' (Source: Pixabay)In its latest revision to an international disease classification manual, the U.N. health agency said Monday that classifying "Gaming Disorder" as a separate condition will 'serve a public health purpose for countries.' (Source: Pixabay)

    The World Health Organization says that compulsively playing video games now qualifies as a new mental health condition, in a move that some critics warn may risk stigmatizing its young players.

    The World Health Organization says that compulsively playing video games now qualifies as a new mental health condition, in a move that some critics warn may risk stigmatizing its young players.

  • Family separation policy starts dividing Republicans

    Family separation policy starts dividing Republicans

    Monday, June 18 2018 4:20 AM EDT2018-06-18 08:20:01 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 10:50 AM EDT2018-06-18 14:50:29 GMT
    (Butch Comegys/The Times-Tribune via AP). U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks on immigration policy and law enforcement actions at Lackawanna College in downtown Scranton, Pa., on Friday, June 15, 2018.(Butch Comegys/The Times-Tribune via AP). U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks on immigration policy and law enforcement actions at Lackawanna College in downtown Scranton, Pa., on Friday, June 15, 2018.

    Nearly 2,000 children were separated from their families over a six-week period in April and May after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a new "zero-tolerance" policy that refers all cases of illegal entry for criminal prosecution.

    Nearly 2,000 children were separated from their families over a six-week period in April and May after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a new "zero-tolerance" policy that refers all cases of illegal entry for criminal prosecution.

  • Justices: No definitive ruling on partisan districts

    Justices: No definitive ruling on partisan districts

    Monday, June 18 2018 10:40 AM EDT2018-06-18 14:40:07 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 10:50 AM EDT2018-06-18 14:50:24 GMT
    The Supreme Court is resolving partisan redistricting cases from Wisconsin and Maryland without ruling on the broader issue of whether electoral maps can give an unfair advantage to a political party. (Source: CNN)The Supreme Court is resolving partisan redistricting cases from Wisconsin and Maryland without ruling on the broader issue of whether electoral maps can give an unfair advantage to a political party. (Source: CNN)

    The Supreme Court is resolving partisan redistricting cases from Wisconsin and Maryland without ruling on the broader issue of whether electoral maps can give an unfair advantage to a political party.

    The Supreme Court is resolving partisan redistricting cases from Wisconsin and Maryland without ruling on the broader issue of whether electoral maps can give an unfair advantage to a political party.

    •   
Powered by Frankly