Oklahoman Wins National Racing Event in Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – Race fans were treated to a special event at the Lawton Speedway on Wednesday night that featured the American Sprint Car Series. The national tour made it’s only stop of 2018 in Lawton and Oklahoman Wayne Johnson won the race. Johnson, from Oklahoma City, won the National Championship in the year 2000 and is hoping to claim his second title this year. Hall of Fame driver Sammy Swindell finished second on Wednesday, it was his first visit to the Lawton track since the 1980’s.

