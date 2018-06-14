MEDWATCH: Teens volunteer at CCMH for summer - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MEDWATCH: Teens volunteer at CCMH for summer

By Makenzie Burk, Morning Anchor
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - It's summertime which usually means kids are outside swimming or hanging out with friends. But some local teenagers have decided to volunteer and help others during their summer vacation. It's through a program called volunteens, at Comanche County Memorial Hospital.

During the 8-week program, the teens are exposed to many aspects of health care, giving them the opportunity to work hands on in an area of the hospital they're interested in.

This is Andrew Celedon's third year as a volunteen. He says he had a scare two years ago with his dermatologist. That, combined with his family history of skin cancer, is what got him interested in the program in the first place; giving him a closer look into the medical field and cancer research.

"I feel like if I become a physician, then I can kind of offer and guide the young people to have more of a healthier lifestyle for cancer prevention,
 says Celedon.


Summer Hurleyjacks is the assistant coordinator of the Healthy Living Program for CCMH, and used to be a volunteen. She says in the program students really get a realistic view of the workplace, while enhancing their skills.

"It was a great opportunity to figure out what I like and what I didn't like,” says Summer Hurleyjacks, a former volunteen who now works for the hospital. “A lot of people were saying to me to go be a nurse, that it was a really good field. I learned that nursing was a wonderful opportunity, but not the right fit for me. I think that is a wonderful opportunity when you're a volunteen, especially as you're going into college. Like what works for me and what doesn't work for me."

Most of the teens volunteer 2 to 3 days a week in areas such as surgicare, the ER, Human resources, physician's offices, and many others. Celedon and Hurleyjacks agree the program is worth the time and makes you a better person.

"It really gives you insight on to what the medical field is about and how the hospital operates. So I just say do it while you can," says Celedon.

"Do it. If at all possible, even if you can do just 1 day a week out of the summer,” says Hurleyjacks. “It's not a huge commitment. You can be a part of it and get involved. If you do have more time that's great."

By the time the program is over at the end of July, the students will have racked up over 3000 service hours that can go toward honor roll in school. 

To become a volunteen students must be at least 14 years old and just finished 8th grade. The applications are available each May for the students to come fill out.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Compulsive video-game playing could be mental health problem

    Compulsive video-game playing could be mental health problem

    Monday, June 18 2018 5:20 AM EDT2018-06-18 09:20:00 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 10:50 AM EDT2018-06-18 14:50:39 GMT
    In its latest revision to an international disease classification manual, the U.N. health agency said Monday that classifying "Gaming Disorder" as a separate condition will 'serve a public health purpose for countries.' (Source: Pixabay)In its latest revision to an international disease classification manual, the U.N. health agency said Monday that classifying "Gaming Disorder" as a separate condition will 'serve a public health purpose for countries.' (Source: Pixabay)

    The World Health Organization says that compulsively playing video games now qualifies as a new mental health condition, in a move that some critics warn may risk stigmatizing its young players.

    The World Health Organization says that compulsively playing video games now qualifies as a new mental health condition, in a move that some critics warn may risk stigmatizing its young players.

  • Family separation policy starts dividing Republicans

    Family separation policy starts dividing Republicans

    Monday, June 18 2018 4:20 AM EDT2018-06-18 08:20:01 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 10:50 AM EDT2018-06-18 14:50:29 GMT
    (Butch Comegys/The Times-Tribune via AP). U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks on immigration policy and law enforcement actions at Lackawanna College in downtown Scranton, Pa., on Friday, June 15, 2018.(Butch Comegys/The Times-Tribune via AP). U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks on immigration policy and law enforcement actions at Lackawanna College in downtown Scranton, Pa., on Friday, June 15, 2018.

    Nearly 2,000 children were separated from their families over a six-week period in April and May after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a new "zero-tolerance" policy that refers all cases of illegal entry for criminal prosecution.

    Nearly 2,000 children were separated from their families over a six-week period in April and May after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a new "zero-tolerance" policy that refers all cases of illegal entry for criminal prosecution.

  • Justices: No definitive ruling on partisan districts

    Justices: No definitive ruling on partisan districts

    Monday, June 18 2018 10:40 AM EDT2018-06-18 14:40:07 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 10:50 AM EDT2018-06-18 14:50:24 GMT
    The Supreme Court is resolving partisan redistricting cases from Wisconsin and Maryland without ruling on the broader issue of whether electoral maps can give an unfair advantage to a political party. (Source: CNN)The Supreme Court is resolving partisan redistricting cases from Wisconsin and Maryland without ruling on the broader issue of whether electoral maps can give an unfair advantage to a political party. (Source: CNN)

    The Supreme Court is resolving partisan redistricting cases from Wisconsin and Maryland without ruling on the broader issue of whether electoral maps can give an unfair advantage to a political party.

    The Supreme Court is resolving partisan redistricting cases from Wisconsin and Maryland without ruling on the broader issue of whether electoral maps can give an unfair advantage to a political party.

    •   
Powered by Frankly