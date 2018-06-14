Online bake sale auction to benefit Duncan senior citizen center

Dozens of homemade treats will be up for auction in Duncan Thursday night and it's all for a good cause.



Bakers from across the city have whipped up these deserts to benefit the Douglass East Side Community Senior Citizen's Center. This fundraiser is to help raise money for Douglass East Side Senior Citizens Center to help aid the seniors programs where they can continue to be involved in improving their physical, social, spiritual, emotional and mental health by participating in daily scheduled activities.



They will be selling a little of everything from from coffee cake to coconut cream pie. There's even homemade pizza and jars of sweet pickles with a kick.

Bidding starts at 6:00 p.m. Thursday and ends at 2:00 p.m. Friday.



All of the items are posted on the community auction bake sale event page on Facebook.



Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.