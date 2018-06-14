Comanche County Health Department hosting Car Seat Checkup Event

The Comanche County Health Department is hosting a Car Seat Checkup Event on Friday, June 15.



The event will help parents and expecting parents learn how to install car seats or booster seats. There are also a limited number of car seats available for qualifying parents.

For more information call the Comanche County Health Department at (580) 248-5890 or visit http://safekidsok.org.

