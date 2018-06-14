Fires Center of Excellence celebrates the US Army's 243rd birthd - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Fires Center of Excellence celebrates the US Army's 243rd birthday

By Andrew Brasier, Digital Producer
FORT SILL, Ok (KSWO) -

The Fires Center of Excellence celebrated the US Army's 243rd birthday at Fort Sill on Thursday.


We spoke to Private Jacob Simon, the youngest service member at Fort Sill today. He said it was a surprise and an honor to be chosen to slice the birthday cake along with the oldest service members, a colonel and sergeant major.

"I joined the Army because I loved it. My whole family has been all military. So it's been a pleasure. BUTT TO This is a once in a lifetime experience that most people don't have the chance to do this. I'm very excited to do this." Simon said.


In addition to the cake cutting there was also a ribbon pinning ceremony. The U.S. Army was founded on June 14th 1775, after the Continental Congress authorized enlistment of expert riflemen to serve the United Colonies for one year.

