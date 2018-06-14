Lawton Fort Sill Joint Land Use hearing held at Cameron

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Officials from Fort Sill and the City of Lawton gathered together to work on strategies to keep operations between the two communities running smoothly.



The third of the Joint Land Use Study public hearings was held at the CETES conference center.



The hearing focused on the area surrounding Fort Sill, and attendees discussed a series of possible strategies that could be used to avoid complications between civilian and Post officials and authorities – such as in the event of a fire.



Officials made up the majority of Thursday's meeting – but Association of South Central Oklahoma Governments Executive Director Ronnie Ward said he wants the public to be a part of the conversation.

“Perception is what you make it, so what's important to me might not be important to somebody else,” he said. “So it's a real effort to make a balanced report that represents fairly and equitably, as much as we can, all of the city governments, county governments, Fort Sill and the citizens."

Anyone wanting to add their voice to the discussion can find more information, and the date for the next hearing, at the Joint Land Use Study website.

