Lawton man sentenced for 2017 robbery

By Alexander Figueroa, Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A Lawton man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for robbing a convenience store in September of 2017.

55-year-old Charles Reed, Junior pleaded guilty to 2nd degree robbery, obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

As part of the plea agreement with Comanche County prosecutors, Reed was sentenced to 30 years in prison, with 15 years suspended.

Reed admitted he robbed a Stripes on Sheridan Road by wrapping a beanie around his hand to make it look like he was armed.

He was arrested after running from police and officers say they found two crack pipes on him.

Reed has an extensive criminal history dating back to the 1980's.

