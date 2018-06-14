Duncan firefighters raise nearly $15,000 for MDA

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) - Thanks to the generosity of the community, Duncan firefighters were able to raise nearly 15-thousand dollars to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Firefighters collected funds at the beginning of June as a part of the 2018 Fill the Boot Campaign.



They collected 14-thousand-669 dollars during the two-day campaign, money that will go toward research and treatment for various muscular diseases including ALS.



