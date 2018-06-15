Wetumka K9 makes Oklahoma history

WETUMKA, OK (KSWO) - Wetumka is making history with the newest addition to their police force.

This week, WPD announced the arrival of Officer Wildflower, a rescued pit bull.

According to the WPD Wildflower is Oklahoma's first rescue pit bull trained to be a narcotics K9 police officer.

Wildflower was a stray picked up on the streets of South Carolina until she was sent to "Throw Away Dogs Project" where she learned how to detect narcotics.

Officer Wildflower has her own Facebook Page so you can follow her adventures with Wetumka Police Department.

