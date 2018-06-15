Helicopter used to fight Fort Sill fire

Crews worked on putting out a fire on Fort Sill that was approaching Medicine Park Friday afternoon.



A CH-47 Chinook from the Oklahoma National Guard flew over the fire around 3:00 p.m. and dropped water on it to help crews.

It's already burned more than 200 acres.

Fort Sill Fire Chief Clint Langford says firefighters used four brush trucks, a tanker and a road grader to mop up and put out hot spots from the blaze that started between North Boundary Road and a perimeter fence near Highway 49.



He says the fire is 100 percent contained, but trees and grass in the area are causing smoke to drift toward Medicine Park



