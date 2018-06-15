Helicopter used to fight Fort Sill fire - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Helicopter used to fight Fort Sill fire

By Tyler Boydston, Producer
FORT SILL, Ok (KSWO) -

Crews worked on putting out a fire on Fort Sill that was approaching Medicine Park Friday afternoon.


A CH-47 Chinook from the Oklahoma National Guard flew over the fire around 3:00 p.m. and dropped water on it to help crews.

It's already burned more than 200 acres.

Fort Sill Fire Chief Clint Langford says firefighters used four brush trucks, a tanker and a road grader to mop up and put out hot spots from the blaze that started between North Boundary Road and a perimeter fence near Highway 49.


He says the fire is 100 percent contained, but trees and grass in the area are causing smoke to drift toward Medicine Park

