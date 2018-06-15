LPS Foundation holds fundraiser for teachers, students - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

LPS Foundation holds fundraiser for teachers, students

By Chelsea Floyd, Multimedia Journalist
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Lawton Public School Foundation held a fundraiser on Friday to help students and teachers get the resources they need. The event was called "Night to Ignite the Future."
The foundation's goal was to raise 25-thousand dollars to give grants to teachers through the Grant to Teachers program.
There was live music, presentations, and an awards ceremony.
The LPS Foundation Vice President Kelly Edwards said this is their biggest event of the year.

"The teachers still have needs in their classrooms,” she said. “They have creative ideas and they don't have the funds to always implement everything in their rooms so we provide much needed additional money to go right back to the teachers and students here."

Edwards said teachers applied for the grants last Fall and will be awarded this October.

