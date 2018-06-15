Men charged in violent attack that took victim's eyesight

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Two men are out on bond after they were charged with a violent attack in a Lawton bar that cost one man his eyesight.



Lawton Police say 39-year-old Kane Gholston of Chattanooga and 42-year-old Bradley Wayne Hill of Lawton attacked a man and knocked him unconscious when he hit the ground back in May.



Witnesses told police Gholston and Hill then kicked the man in the face and eyes.



That's when investigators say another man tried to step in to help the victim. Police say Gholston and Hill also kicked him in the face, injuring him so badly he lost eyesight in his right eye.



Gholston and Hill are each charged with felony maiming. They were released after both posted a 100-thousand dollars bond.



They're expected in court again next month.

