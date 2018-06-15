Neighbors aid in house fire response

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - An alert neighbor spotted a fire at a nearby house earlier this evening.



Geronimo Firefighters got the call around 5:30 when then neighbor saw smoke and flames coming from a home down the road on 67th Street, just north of Highway 36.



By the time fire crews got there, the residents had already put out some flames on the outside of the home.



Firefighters worked to make sure the blaze didn't cause more damage inside.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved