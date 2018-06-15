Authorities look for connections in two robberies

MONTAGUE CO., OK (KSWO) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is looking into whether a robbery that happened in Texas is connected to one that happened earlier this week in Terral.



Doug's Peach Orchard was robbed Tuesday night when the owner says a man wearing a mask held him and 4 other employees at gunpoint. They say the robber apologized several times before he took money from the cash register and ATM.

Then Thursday, just thirty minutes away in Montague County, authorities say a man wearing what looks to be a similar or the same mask robbed a convenience store. In that robbery, a gun was not seen on camera.



Law enforcement from both counties are working to see if the two robberies are connected.



