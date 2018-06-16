Ft. Sill celebrates end of WWI with artillery presentation

Lawton, OK (KSWO)- The Fort Sill Artillery Museum held presentations on Saturday about life at Fort Sill during World War I. The presentation celebrated the end of World War I. Fort Sill played an important role during the Great War by serving as the school for Field Artillery and Infantry. A lot of doctrines used during World War I were written at Fort Sill.

Museum Specialist, Correy Twilley said it is important to share this piece of history with others.

"It's good to know where we came from and when you think of World War I, which is honestly one of the wars that gets skipped over a lot in history. We think of it as being so far removed from the U.S. and Oklahoma played a huge part in that, and that's one of the reasons why we are here today," said Twilley.

During the presentation a French model 1897 75 millimeter artillery piece was fired.

Specialist Gillespie said the experience was unforgettable.

"The noise and the feeling, it's great," said Gillespie. "It's a very loud noise and very memorable, you can't forget about it."

The presentation even brought in people from outside of Oklahoma.

Jeff Sokalick traveled from Texas and is retired from the military. He said it is always a good feeling to be back on a military base.

"There's always an esprit de corp, an immediate connection when you return to a base, but you get to see the personnel on base, the folks that are doing some of the historical stuff and the connection and the appreciation of the folks that continue to sacrifice for the country and who are willing to step up and defend it," said Sokalick.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.