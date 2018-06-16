Nu Directions hosts second annual Juneteenth celebration

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawton’s Nu Directions group celebrated Juneteenth with a party in George Lee Park on Saturday. The group provided games, pizza and fun for those in the community. Miss Black Cameron University was there and Lawton Mayoral candidate Sherene Williams.

Coordinator Jessica Gaines said the day was about bringing the neighborhood together and celebrating the holiday.

“It's our Independence Day for African Americans, for the emancipation proclamation that was signed in 1865. So, we want to always pay homage and remember where we came from,” she said.

