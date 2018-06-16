City of Duncan celebrates Juneteenth at the park

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- Stephens County Black Historical Society and Charming Entertainment put on the Juneteenth festival at Douglass park. Visitors were able to ride horses, play games, eat barbeque and listen to music.

Event organizer Eddie Culberson said their hope was that everyone left the event educated on African American history.

"A lot of older people know what Juneteenth is but a lot of younger kids don't know,” he said. “So, we want to educate everyone one exactly what the celebration is about and about us just being unified and becoming one in the community."

