Lawton man spends Father's Day giving back to other dads - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Lawton man spends Father's Day giving back to other dads

By Chelsea Floyd, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A Lawton man spent his Father's Day giving back to other Dads. Paul Dean said his wife and kids planned to take him out to the lake on Sunday for Father's Day, but were surprised to find out he had other plans barbequing for construction workers near their house.

"Of course, they are not happy that I stayed here, but they understand,” said Dean. “So, if my Father's Day is going to be barbequing for some other fathers I have no problem with that."

The father's he was grilling out for were Jose Crespo and his crew from Lawton's JC Custom Granite Countertops.

"It's grateful that he took his time to feed us on Father's Day,” said Crespo.

They were installing a new retainer wall behind Dean's house.

Jose said his family understands that he has to provide for them, even on Father's Day.

"Some of us aren't even fortunate enough to be able to work on Father's Day or any other day,” he said. “So, I guess the right thing is to do is do what you can on Father's Day or any other day."

As for Dean, he said his goal was to show his appreciation to workers like Crespo and hopes his good deed will cause a ripple effect.

"Maybe next time they see someone in need or something like that maybe they'll return the favor,”said Dean. “Maybe I'll be down on the side of the road somewhere and they see me and be like 'Hey, I know him,' and stop and give me a hand."

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Compulsive video-game playing could be mental health problem

    Compulsive video-game playing could be mental health problem

    Monday, June 18 2018 5:20 AM EDT2018-06-18 09:20:00 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 10:50 AM EDT2018-06-18 14:50:39 GMT
    In its latest revision to an international disease classification manual, the U.N. health agency said Monday that classifying "Gaming Disorder" as a separate condition will 'serve a public health purpose for countries.' (Source: Pixabay)In its latest revision to an international disease classification manual, the U.N. health agency said Monday that classifying "Gaming Disorder" as a separate condition will 'serve a public health purpose for countries.' (Source: Pixabay)

    The World Health Organization says that compulsively playing video games now qualifies as a new mental health condition, in a move that some critics warn may risk stigmatizing its young players.

    The World Health Organization says that compulsively playing video games now qualifies as a new mental health condition, in a move that some critics warn may risk stigmatizing its young players.

  • Family separation policy starts dividing Republicans

    Family separation policy starts dividing Republicans

    Monday, June 18 2018 4:20 AM EDT2018-06-18 08:20:01 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 10:50 AM EDT2018-06-18 14:50:29 GMT
    (Butch Comegys/The Times-Tribune via AP). U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks on immigration policy and law enforcement actions at Lackawanna College in downtown Scranton, Pa., on Friday, June 15, 2018.(Butch Comegys/The Times-Tribune via AP). U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks on immigration policy and law enforcement actions at Lackawanna College in downtown Scranton, Pa., on Friday, June 15, 2018.

    Nearly 2,000 children were separated from their families over a six-week period in April and May after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a new "zero-tolerance" policy that refers all cases of illegal entry for criminal prosecution.

    Nearly 2,000 children were separated from their families over a six-week period in April and May after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a new "zero-tolerance" policy that refers all cases of illegal entry for criminal prosecution.

  • Justices: No definitive ruling on partisan districts

    Justices: No definitive ruling on partisan districts

    Monday, June 18 2018 10:40 AM EDT2018-06-18 14:40:07 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 10:50 AM EDT2018-06-18 14:50:24 GMT
    The Supreme Court is resolving partisan redistricting cases from Wisconsin and Maryland without ruling on the broader issue of whether electoral maps can give an unfair advantage to a political party. (Source: CNN)The Supreme Court is resolving partisan redistricting cases from Wisconsin and Maryland without ruling on the broader issue of whether electoral maps can give an unfair advantage to a political party. (Source: CNN)

    The Supreme Court is resolving partisan redistricting cases from Wisconsin and Maryland without ruling on the broader issue of whether electoral maps can give an unfair advantage to a political party.

    The Supreme Court is resolving partisan redistricting cases from Wisconsin and Maryland without ruling on the broader issue of whether electoral maps can give an unfair advantage to a political party.

    •   
Powered by Frankly