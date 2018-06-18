Governor Mary Fallin signs bill restricting wind farms near military bases

Governor Mary Fallin has signed into law a bill placing restrictions on wind energy farms with regards to military facilities, such as the Altus Air Force Base.

Representative Charles Ortega of Altus was present as Governor Mary Fallin signed Senate Bill 1576 on June 2.

The bill prohibits the construction or operation of wind energy facilities that would encroach on or impede the mission, training or operations of any nearby military bases.



Altus officials have expressed repeated concern over the wind farms in the past, saying turbines could affect radar and disrupt training routes.



