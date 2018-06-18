Second Phase of Duncan Bypass almost complete

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) -Construction is almost complete on the Duncan Bypass. In the last two years crews with ODOT have been working on the $30 million dollar project.

It will help ease traffic along State Highway 7 and U.S. Highway 81.

"We've been working on this project since December of 2016, it connects to Phase 1 of the bypass starting at Seminole Road," said Roberts.

ODOT Engineer Colton Roberts said Phase 1 was complete back in March.

The second phase will extend the bypass further south and will connect to U.S. Highway 81 on Duncan 's southern edge.

While the project is almost finished, Roberts said it's taken crews a lot of hard work to bring the project this far.

"We had to do a lot of excavation for dirt work, we had to build bridge boxes, and the big fly over bridge as well. We had to deal with Highway 81 traffic, put a detour in," said Roberts.

The goal behind the project is to help alleviate traffic for drivers.

"I've had a lot of people call and ask about when we are going to be able to use it and it will definitely help the flow of traffic for the south part of town," said Roberts.

Roberts said the bypass is his first big project and despite some minor hurdles he's glad it will be open soon.

"It's been very interesting, different challenges came up that we had to work with the contractors on to find a resolution. Dealing with traffic control, and the switching between detours and just making sure everything goes smoothly," said Roberts.

Workers are adding the finishing touches to the second phase of the bypass and they hope to have it open later this month.

